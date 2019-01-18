Man charged with drug driving after crash

Malawi Police in Mzuzu Thursday arrested a 36-year- old man for allegedly driving whilst drunk and causing an accident at Shoprite Roundabout in the city around 7 am.

Mzuzu Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Victor Khamisi said Mavuto Gondwe lost control of a Hino van, registration number LL 6600, at Shoprite Roundabout in the city and hit Mzuzu Mall fence.

“He was speeding from Mzuzu Clock Tower [on the newly constructed dual carriageway] and on arrival at Shoprite Roundabout, he failed to negotiate the roundabout.

“The car swerved to the left and hit the fence,” Khamisi said.

He further said there was one passenger in the car who sustained minor injuries.

“Due to the impact, the car’s window screen, front left tyre and front doors got damaged,” he said.

Khamisi advised people to drive cars while sober to avoid accidents.

Gondwe hails from Kaswenthe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwenewenya in Chitipa District.

