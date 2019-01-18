Chiefs happy with Tay Grin’s initiative to construct Kauma bridge at Lilongwe River

Kauma Group Village Headman Khoswe in Lilongwe City Centre constituency has commended Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidate for the area Limbani Kalilani for his development initiatives taking place in his area one of which is his pledge on Thursday that he will build a modern bridge on Lilongwe River.

The bridge will be built at the spot which connects the of Kauma .

Speaking when he was meeting party members in Kauma after finishing cleaning Kauma Market, Tay Grin said he was happy that he has secured funding from well-wishers to build the bridge across the Lilongwe River that connects the highly densily populated area and the areas surrounding Kamuzu Palace.

“People have been losing lives because the bridges on this spot were being built using wooden materials and I want to change that by building a permanent structure,” he said.

He said before May this year, he has lined up four projects and they include putting quarry in Kauma Market, setting up under-5 clinic, leveling the community ground as well as building a modern footbridge on Lilongwe river.

“So far am done with the ground and the market projects and am remaining with bridge and the health care centre,” he said.

Just recently, he announced introduction of mobile clinics in the area.

Kalilani, a hip hop music star trading by the entertainment name of Tay Grin, said he has passion for the good health of people in his constituency that he is vying.

He said good health is the key to all developments taking place anywhere and it is sad that people of Kauma have been travelling long distances to access health services in Area 18 and 25.

“The distance from Kauma to Area 25 is very far long and can be dangerous especially to our pregnant women,” he said.

He said the place for the mobile clinic has already been identified.

Tay Grin said he decided to grade the community ground following the request from chiefs and youths saying it will keep youths busy with recreation than indulging in bad behavior.

He also said he decided to rehabilitate the ground in readiness of the free shows which he has lined up for the area.

The aspiring MP pledged that he has plans to upgrade the roads leading to the area.

“The roads are in a very bad state not only here in Kauma but we are talking of the whole constituency,” he said.

