UTM donates to flood victims: Kaliati says ‘this not politics’

UTM Party officials Friday visited and consoled flood victims in Lilongwe donating various items which included blankets and food items.

Led by UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati and Publicity Secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga and other party officials, the group visited flood victims and also inspected the damaged Chidzanja Bridge in Lilongwe which was damaged by rains a few days ago.

“We decided to visit and console our brothers and sisters because of what has befallen them, this is not politics, if it were politics, we would have called our members and give them relief items, but we are giving each and everyone because we are all Malawians,” said Chidanti.

“We know that maybe government would have been the first to come here through the disaster department but we thought it wise to come and console them, yes we cannot give them everything that they need but we believe that by being together even words of comfort help in lessening the pain,” added Chidanti.

He also said there is need to protect river banks to avoid floods.

“We need to manage the river banks so that we avoid these flash floods,” said Chidanti.

A beneficiary of the relief items Esther Chipoja who had her three houses damaged because of the flash floods thanked UTM for coming to their rescue.

“We thank the UTM party for giving us the items, they will go a long way to alleviate the problems that we have because of the floods,” said Chipoja.

She asked government to construct a proper bridge with proper drainage to avoid the floods.

