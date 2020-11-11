Maneb, Ministry of Education in the dark over MSCE exam leakage

Both Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) and Ministry of Education officials are still in the dark on how the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations were leaked just a day before President Lazarus Chakwera’s deadline to discover the source of the embarrassing leak.

Deputy Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima and Maneb executive director Gerald Chiunda say investigations on the matter are still going on.

They could not say if they will meet the President’s deadline.

The two were speaking when the deputy minister visited Maneb offices to appreciate how Standard 8 certificates are awarded.

Chiunda was also non-committal on the possibility of Maneb re-administering MSCE examinations by January as directed by the President, saying he cannot comment on the presidential decree.

President Chakwera has ordered that heads must roll at Maneb over the examinations leakage scandal.

