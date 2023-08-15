MANEB releases PSLCE, JCE results

Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, on Tuesday released the 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) Examination results.

Releasing the results at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Tuesday, MANEB Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota said out of the 168, 219 candidates who sat for JCE, 122, 219 have passed, representing 72.65 percent pass rate.

Nampota added that out of 85, 999 female candidates who sat for this examination, 58, 878 passed, representing 68.46 percent pass rate, while out of 82, 220 male candidates who sat for this examination, 63,341 have passed, representing 77.04 percent pass rate.

“Out of 606 Special Needs Education (SINE) candidates who sat for this examination, 489 have passed. This represents 80.69 percent pass rate. Out of 288 male SNE candidates who sat for this examination 237 have passed. This represents 82.29 percent pass rate. Out of 318 female SNE candidates who sat for this examination, 252 have passed. This represents 79.25 percent pass rate,” she narrated.

Nampota further stated that out of 108,080 internal candidates who sat for this examination, 92,430 have passed. This represents 85.52 % pass rate.

She added that out of 21,845 external candidates who sat for this examination, 11,769 have passed. This represents 53.88 percent pass rate.

Out of 38,294 ODL candidates who sat for this examination, 18,020 have passed, representing 47.06 percent pass rate.

Namponta named 10 performing education districts as Likoma (85.62%), Phalombe (85.32%), Zomba Urban (83.61%), Zomba Rural (80.32%), Chitipa (79.53%), Mulanje (79.11%), Ntchisi (78.87%), Mzuzu City (78.30%), Karonga (77.89%) and Dedza (75.38%).

On the other hand, the bottom 10 education districts are Nsanje (65.30%), Chikwawa (66.48%), Mwanza (67.43%), Mzimba North (67.67%), Lilongwe City (68.01%), Lilongwe West (68.12%), Ntcheu (68.63%), Nkhotakota (68.75%), Mchinji (69.73%) and Nkhata Bay (69.91%).

The MANEB Executive Director also announced that out of 267, 330 candidates who sat for PSLCE, 234,645 passed, representing 87.77 percent pass rate.

Nampota advised all students who have been selected to start Form 1 to report to their respective secondary schools for classes on 11 September 2023.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa-Wirima has commended MANEB for the successful administration of the examinations.

