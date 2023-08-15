Government concerned with learners’ environment in boarding schools

Government has expressed concern over the unconducive environment of learners in boarding schools in the country.

Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko expressed worry when he was responding to a question from Rumphi West legislature, Yona Adadawiza Mkandawire on Tuesday in Parliament who wanted to know about government policy used to ensure conducive learning environment.

Mdooko said she is unhappy seeing the girls sleeping on the floor in some schools in the country citing an example of a situation at Livili Secondary School.

“Government will liaise with other ministries and departments to ensure that girls are well accommodated all over the country including the mentioned secondary school,” she said.

However, Luvili Secondary School accommodates at least 300 learners and all sleep on the floor

Earlier, Blantyre North MP, Francis Phiso also wanted to know if there were any plans for the government to come up with District boarding secondary schools.

In her response, Mdooko said the Ministry has no immediate plan for construction of boarding schools, but only schools of excellences and Blantyre will get a share.

Many of the questions from Members of Parliament focused on the need to construct girls’ secondary hostels in different parts of the country.

