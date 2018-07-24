‘Manganya’ Usi graduates with PhD after research on ‘investing in youth’: University of Bedfordshire

July 24, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 14 Comments

Social and political activist and actor Michael Usi  has attended his graduation ceremony at the University of Bedfordshire in United Kingdom where he has attained a PhD and he has now added a prefix of ‘Dr’ to his name.

Usi at his University of Bedfordshire graduation

He is Dr Micheal Usi on merit

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Usi said he was delighted to come and attend the graduation after studying at the institution last year.

Usi doctorate degree  research was focussed on the development of Malawi by investing in the country’s youth.

Accoridng to Professor of education of University of Bedfordshire , Kate Jacques, Usi is committed to the view that the future lies in preparing the youth of Malawi to take the country forward.

“He wants a more strategic approach to development and wants to see young people educated to understand how they can help the country to develop. Michael has done this work in a different language, in a different country and in a very different culture. This is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

The university ecognised the hard work and dedication required of a unique person who rose from a modest family in a Malawi village to study for one of the highest academic awards in an English University.

“Based on his PhD, it is evident that Michael Usi has understood the complexities surrounding the liberation of the oppressed. He has proposed unique strategies for dealing with corruption and for achieving both human capital and capabilities,” said the university professor.

Usi gained his popularity by acting on radio plays on MBC Radio 1. He then began making feature films. His works comment on topical issues and reflect the social and political realities of Malawian life.

He is involved in trying to build the film industry in Malawi and constantly advocates for the growth of the industry

Recently, he launched Wodya Zake Alibe Mlandu network which is now working with Vice-President Saulosi Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM) advancing for political change in Malawi ahead of 2019 elections.

Mboba
Guest
Mboba

Congrats Dr. Usi, Odya zake ali mulandu ndithu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
ESTERY CHIBAMBO
Guest
ESTERY CHIBAMBO

Congratulations Sir , well deserved

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
Jaki Kamoto
Guest
Jaki Kamoto

Osati u Dr ongokupasa akazi ako ngati wa pumbwa uyu Lazarus ndika chizungu ka chi American cha Feki. ..Congratulations are in order Dr Usi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
Joloza
Guest
Joloza

Congratulations Dr. Michael Usi for your efforts in passing on merit. Osati zopasana zachina Getrude Mutharika, Dr Joyce Banda, Dr Bakili Muluzi, Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika, Dr Ben Phiri….zopusa zokha zokha…

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Buno
Guest
Buno

Ma PhD otola a masiku ano. As long as you have money and a name you can get one.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Madubeko
Guest
Madubeko

Wodya zake alibe mlandu

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Gopher
Guest
Gopher

nsanje siyabwino. Manganya is an achiever

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
MAPUYA MULUPALE
Guest
MAPUYA MULUPALE

JELASI SIUMUNA MAN MUNTHU UYU NDIWOLIMBIKIRA DR USI NDIKUMUDZIWA INE TIMAKHALANAYE LIMODZI .

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Cognitive Dissonance Theory
Guest
Cognitive Dissonance Theory

You don't know what you are talking about. Nsanje lekani a Buno

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
k. chalamba
Guest
k. chalamba

Nsanje imeneyi Mr Buno bwa muswe.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Vyanunkha
Guest
Vyanunkha

Mukuoneka kuti ndinu achisiru man

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago
Mboba
Guest
Mboba

Manganya has achieved a lot in life man. He is a game changer. we have seen his achievement through his radio plays and films, inu a Buno mwachita chani pa malawi pano. He also did wonders at ADRA. Msanje mupita nazo kuti

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Alulukwende
Guest
Alulukwende

Odya zake alibedi mlandu, mwakhwana atsogoleri, tili pambuyo panu bwana

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Awize
Guest
Awize

Congrats Dr Michael Usi. That's not a mean achievement. Bravo. Malawi needs such kind of people with high calbre and morale

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

