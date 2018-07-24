‘Manganya’ Usi graduates with PhD after research on ‘investing in youth’: University of Bedfordshire

Social and political activist and actor Michael Usi has attended his graduation ceremony at the University of Bedfordshire in United Kingdom where he has attained a PhD and he has now added a prefix of ‘Dr’ to his name.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Usi said he was delighted to come and attend the graduation after studying at the institution last year.

Usi doctorate degree research was focussed on the development of Malawi by investing in the country’s youth.

Accoridng to Professor of education of University of Bedfordshire , Kate Jacques, Usi is committed to the view that the future lies in preparing the youth of Malawi to take the country forward.

“He wants a more strategic approach to development and wants to see young people educated to understand how they can help the country to develop. Michael has done this work in a different language, in a different country and in a very different culture. This is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

The university ecognised the hard work and dedication required of a unique person who rose from a modest family in a Malawi village to study for one of the highest academic awards in an English University.

“Based on his PhD, it is evident that Michael Usi has understood the complexities surrounding the liberation of the oppressed. He has proposed unique strategies for dealing with corruption and for achieving both human capital and capabilities,” said the university professor.

Usi gained his popularity by acting on radio plays on MBC Radio 1. He then began making feature films. His works comment on topical issues and reflect the social and political realities of Malawian life.

He is involved in trying to build the film industry in Malawi and constantly advocates for the growth of the industry

Recently, he launched Wodya Zake Alibe Mlandu network which is now working with Vice-President Saulosi Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM) advancing for political change in Malawi ahead of 2019 elections.

