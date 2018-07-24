MCP pins down Chilima on vote rigging claims for Malawi watershed polls

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said they strongly believe Vice-President Saulos Chilima has an intimate knowledge of rigging machinations for the country’s watershed polls and that he should give more details regarding how Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is planning to rig and how it manipulated the results of 2014 election for President Peter Mutharika and him to be declared winner.
Chilima said when he launched his United Transformation Movement (UTM) in Lilongwe that he is aware that government has procured a spying machine meant to record phone-call conversations through the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra), saying all this was out of desperation to rig elections.
The former Chief Executive Officer for one of the country’s biggest mobile telecommunication providers, Airtel, said recording people’s phone conversations was illegal and criminal.
He said: “Machine anuwo ngati mukuti mubera mavoti mwauponda [If you think you will rig elections using the spy machine you are wasting your time]”.
But MCP in statement issued by its publicity secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali said Chilima’s statement is a vindication that Chakwera won the 2014 elections but that Mutharika was declared winner on fraudulent results.
“We in MCP take Chilima’s message as both vindication of what MCP under Chakwera has always been preaching about but alsi as a window for us to inqure more from SKC (Saulos Klaus Chilima),” Rev Munthali said.
DPP and government spokesman Nicholous Dausi denied the rigging claims and that it is not true that Chilima helped DPP rig 2014 elections, as widely alleged.
But MCP said they are following the pattern of rigging strategy starting from registration and that they will seriously counter any manouverers to steal the votes.
Iwe Kuchitekete onse amene anali akupha panopa ali ku D PP a Dausi, Taba, ndi ena omwe iwe ukuwadziwa, Dr Chakwera panthawiyo kunalibeko. But now who killed Chasowa ( Peter ) Who killed Njaunju ( Peter ) u can’t refute it A bwana a Mia analipo 1982 /83 there about no therefore DPP ndiyo yakupha munya muona machine ndiamenewo mukutuluka mmbomamu
MCP MCP, Who is your enemy? Focus on that one. Rest boma likudutsaninso ili. Have a better discussion with Chilima and form one front, otherwise if you parties think of doing it alone then you are digging your own grave. Get to know kuti mukulimbana ndi a pumbwa akuba, akupha and they care less what you do. They want to win at any cost and a divided opposition is what they need.
Uku ndiye kutha maplan a MCP. Akuuzilani mayeso bwanji osangokawafunsa a DPP za ka machineko. Mukalimbana ndi odandaula mzanu pa nkhaniyi…..you are not serious honestly and no wonder it is very doubtful that mcp can ever get back into government with such total display of lack strategies and good faith at looking into matters. Wakeup fools!!!!!!!!!!…munapha anthu osalakwa for a long time mitu yanu singagwiledi………
There have been claims that Chilima helped DPP to rig elections in 2014, these are allegations that people have made just like Chilima has made allegations about other people. It is wrong to ask Chilima to clear himself on this issue. I know the timing for MCP is wrong but the allegation is still there. The overturning of results by the court in Lilongwe gives as a clue. Do not dismiss it just because its Chilima, let us be objective. Chilima is a human being.
MCP please chose one battle to fight against, you seem confused and disoriented
inunso a mcp tulo kwambiri kodi mmesa nanunso mumati boma likufyna kubera ma voti ndi registration low turn out malingana ndi mmene mukuonela nayenso akuthilila ndemenga ndi mmene wauzidwila ndi kuonela tou are saying the same thing and he is saying the same nde mukuti chani mulibe nzeru
I think Chilima must have enough information on rigging claims
Mr Rev Maurice Munthali, please talk less, let the demagogue in the name of Saulos Chilima do his work. Bringing infighting with him now will bring you to a huge disadvantage.
