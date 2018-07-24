MCP pins down Chilima on vote rigging claims for Malawi watershed polls

July 24, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said they strongly believe Vice-President Saulos Chilima has an intimate knowledge of rigging machinations for the country’s watershed polls and that he should give more details regarding how Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is planning to rig and how it manipulated the results of 2014 election for President Peter Mutharika and him to be declared winner.

Rev Munthali: Tasks Chilima on rigging claims

Chilima  said when he launched his United Transformation Movement  (UTM) in Lilongwe that he is aware that government has procured a spying machine meant to record phone-call conversations through the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra), saying all this was out of desperation to rig elections.

The former Chief Executive Officer for one of the country’s biggest mobile telecommunication providers,  Airtel, said recording people’s phone conversations was illegal and criminal.

He said: “Machine anuwo ngati mukuti mubera mavoti mwauponda [If you think you will rig elections using the spy machine you are wasting your time]”.

But MCP in  statement issued by its publicity secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali said Chilima’s statement is a vindication that Chakwera won the 2014 elections but  that Mutharika was declared winner on fraudulent results.

“We in MCP take Chilima’s message as both vindication of what MCP under Chakwera has always been preaching about but alsi as a window for us to inqure  more from SKC (Saulos Klaus Chilima),” Rev Munthali said.

DPP and government spokesman Nicholous Dausi denied the rigging claims and that it is not true that Chilima helped DPP rig 2014 elections, as widely alleged.

But MCP said they are following the pattern of rigging strategy starting from registration and that they will seriously counter any manouverers to steal the votes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
2019 BomaCashgate1Agenda Setting TheorybullshitKUCHITEKETE Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
2019 Boma
Guest
2019 Boma

Iwe Kuchitekete onse amene anali akupha panopa ali ku D PP a Dausi, Taba, ndi ena omwe iwe ukuwadziwa, Dr Chakwera panthawiyo kunalibeko. But now who killed Chasowa ( Peter ) Who killed Njaunju ( Peter ) u can’t refute it A bwana a Mia analipo 1982 /83 there about no therefore DPP ndiyo yakupha munya muona machine ndiamenewo mukutuluka mmbomamu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago
Cashgate1
Guest
Cashgate1

MCP MCP, Who is your enemy? Focus on that one. Rest boma likudutsaninso ili. Have a better discussion with Chilima and form one front, otherwise if you parties think of doing it alone then you are digging your own grave. Get to know kuti mukulimbana ndi a pumbwa akuba, akupha and they care less what you do. They want to win at any cost and a divided opposition is what they need.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago
KUCHITEKETE
Guest
KUCHITEKETE

Uku ndiye kutha maplan a MCP. Akuuzilani mayeso bwanji osangokawafunsa a DPP za ka machineko. Mukalimbana ndi odandaula mzanu pa nkhaniyi…..you are not serious honestly and no wonder it is very doubtful that mcp can ever get back into government with such total display of lack strategies and good faith at looking into matters. Wakeup fools!!!!!!!!!!…munapha anthu osalakwa for a long time mitu yanu singagwiledi………

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

There have been claims that Chilima helped DPP to rig elections in 2014, these are allegations that people have made just like Chilima has made allegations about other people. It is wrong to ask Chilima to clear himself on this issue. I know the timing for MCP is wrong but the allegation is still there. The overturning of results by the court in Lilongwe gives as a clue. Do not dismiss it just because its Chilima, let us be objective. Chilima is a human being.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Nadzimbiri
Guest
Nadzimbiri

MCP please chose one battle to fight against, you seem confused and disoriented

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
moses
Guest
moses

inunso a mcp tulo kwambiri kodi mmesa nanunso mumati boma likufyna kubera ma voti ndi registration low turn out malingana ndi mmene mukuonela nayenso akuthilila ndemenga ndi mmene wauzidwila ndi kuonela tou are saying the same thing and he is saying the same nde mukuti chani mulibe nzeru

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Amunamuna
Guest
Amunamuna

I think Chilima must have enough information on rigging claims

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Aka
Guest
Aka

Mr Rev Maurice Munthali, please talk less, let the demagogue in the name of Saulos Chilima do his work. Bringing infighting with him now will bring you to a huge disadvantage.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
bullshit
Guest
bullshit

How?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes