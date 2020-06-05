Mangochi Lutende MP Idrissa dumps PP: Ned Poya leads UDF in House

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Lutende constituency, Idrissa Pongolani Kazembe has resigned from the People’s Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda, the Speaker of Parliament announced on Friday.

Speaker Cathering Gotani Hara made the announcement at the start of National Budget session of Parliament.

She said MP Kazembe has since asked to be allocated in the independent seat in th House.

Nyasa Times understands that Kazembe will be associating with governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance.

The Speaker also announced that since UDF leader in the House Lilian Patel was appointed in the Cabinet, the party has changed its front bench.

MP Ned Poya of Zomba Ntonya who was the party chief whip is now the leader in the House while the deputy leader of the party in the 193-strong House Rodrick Khumbanyiwa, an MP in Chikwawa, becomes the chief whip.

Phoya also spoke as leader of UDF to confirm the Speaker’s announcements.

In the May 21 Tripartite Elections, DPP won 62 seats, MCP and independents got 55 each with UDF getting 10, PP won five (now they have three since Kamlepo Kalua of Rumpi West also resigned).

UTM Party won four seats and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has one.

