Mangochi Lutende MP Idrissa dumps PP: Ned Poya leads UDF in House

June 5, 2020 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma -Nyasa Times

Member of Parliament for  Mangochi Lutende constituency, Idrissa Pongolani Kazembe  has resigned from the People’s Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda, the Speaker of Parliament announced on Friday.

Ned Phoya: Leads UDF in the House

Speaker Cathering Gotani Hara made the announcement at the start of National Budget session of Parliament.

She said MP Kazembe has since asked to be allocated in the independent seat in th House.

Nyasa Times understands that Kazembe will be associating with   governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance.

The Speaker also announced that since UDF leader in the House Lilian Patel was appointed in the Cabinet, the party has changed its front bench.

MP Ned Poya of Zomba Ntonya  who was the party chief whip is now the leader in the House while the  deputy leader of the party in the 193-strong House  Rodrick Khumbanyiwa, an MP in Chikwawa, becomes the chief whip.

Phoya also spoke as leader of UDF to confirm the Speaker’s announcements.

In the May 21 Tripartite Elections, DPP won 62 seats, MCP and independents got 55 each with UDF getting 10, PP won five (now they have three since Kamlepo Kalua of Rumpi West also resigned).

UTM Party won four seats and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has one.

