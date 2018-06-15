Mangochi’s St. Paul The Apostle Seminary alumni to donate K2.5mil worth mattresses to former school

Former students of St. Paul The Apostle Seminary (SPAS) of Mangochi Diocese, will on Saturday donate 80 mattresses worth MK2.5 million as one was of giving back to the institution that shaped the earlier life.

SPAS Alumni Association says they have taken this opportunity as they will be holding thei annual general meeting where new office bearers for their National Executive will be elected.

Out-going Publicity Secretary Donasius Pathera said on this day, they shall also commemorate the patron saint of the school, St. Paul The Apostle and also that the institution’s Form Four still will have their farewell party.

“Among other activities there will be high mass to be conducted by His Lordship, Bishop Montfort Sitima of Mangochi Diocese.

Pathera said the Alumni have been assisting the school for some time now to bring back its lost glory and that they are honoured to be part of the glorious institution.

“We feel we have an obligation to ensure that our brothers are learning in a good environment,” Pathera said.

In 2016, the former seminarians also raised funds for the renovation of their former school, which was founded by Malawi’s most social development conscious-minded Catholic priest, late Emeritus Bishop Alessandro Assolari.

The alumni refurbished some dilapidated sites within the school such as toilets, library and classrooms.

The seminary, which was opened in 1985 has produced some high profile citizens, including the current Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, Fr Henry Saindi as well as Gerson Solomon, MP from Thyolo and Kingsley Namakhwa, a former Minister in the late Bingu wa Mutharika administration.

The school is situated about three kilometres after Bakili Muluzi Bridge at Chiusi Hill on the road to Malindi.

Pathera said: “We want to make the dream of the late Bishop Assolari more potent by enriching the institution.

Bishop Assolari was a Montfort missionary from Bergamo, Italy. He was the first Bishop of Mangochi Diocese of the Catholic Church.

For 31 years of being a bishop of the Diocese, he built about hundred institutions including St. Paul The Apostle Seminary, St. Johns Major Seminary, now called St. John University DMI, and established the Catholic radio station, Radio Maria.

Assolari, who died in 2005 in Italy at the age of 77, changed the complexion of Mangochi, Machinga and Balaka districts, which fall under Mangochi Diocese with beautiful structures including hospitals.

