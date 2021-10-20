Maranatha Academy rewards Malawi’s two MSCE 6 points’ scorers with K1.5m

“Malawi needs to invest in the youth today for a better organised tomorrow,” one of the country’s top education institution owner said.

For Malawi to attain her sustainable development in the future, there is need for the education system to be uptight and strong in order to produce intelligent and sharp-focused citizens who will steer the country forward.

It is against this background that Maranatha Private Schools is striving to thrive in complimenting the Malawi government’s efforts in investing in human resource development through educating the youth for a better and organised tomorrow.

“The youth of today are tomorrow’s leaders and now is the time to prepare the future by investing in the young people in order for them to become good leaders.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that we educate the youth, shape them into responsible citizens and good leaders and that journey starts now. We need to hold hands and help the youth of today become better leaders of tomorrow and that way our country will be in a safe hands,” Maranatha International private schools owner, Enerst Kaonga said.

Blantyre based Maranatha International Academy class of 2021 celebrated its graduation with pomp and grandeur at a colourful ceremony at their Machinjiri Girls campus, where the school recognised and awarded four outstanding students prior to their Malawi School Leaving Certificate (MSCE), which commences next Tuesday.

During the function, the School’s Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga spoiled Malawi’s two exceptional students who emerged tops in the previous MSCE exams after scoring 6 points.

The two students, Austin Mtukulo from Likuni Boys Secondary was given K500,000 while Christopher Francis, from Maranatha Boys Academy went home smiling after receiving a whooping K1 million.

Some students, who also performed well during mock examinations and different disciplines, were also spoiled with cash, with Tony Daniel Thindwa and Kingsley Ronald being the overall winners.

Thindwa received K900,000 for his outstanding performance during mock examinations, as well as Ronald, who was given K500,000.

Maranatha Academy also rewarded its outstanding teachers with money for shaping their hardworking, dedication and commitment in shaping and moulding the students into brilliance.

The Academy’s chief, Kaonga said the school decided to award the perfoming students as one of motivating them ahead of the MSCE.

“We thought it wise and prudent to motivate the out-going students for them to have the desire to achieve so much more. As Maranatha we assure them that the best is yet to come from us,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga also said at Maranatha they believe in helping the government in uplifting the educations standards and that is why they have also rewarded a students from a government schools for scoring with 6 points in the previous MSCE.

“This is a sign that we don’t only focus on our children but education as a whole in the country. This is why today we also rewarded a from 4 students from Likuni Boys for scoring 6 points together with our own student from Maranatha,” he said.

Kaonga alsoannounced that the school will continue dangling for scholarships to outstanding students at the school.

He said they believe the move will increase competition in classes and improve performance in the MSCE examinations.

Said Kaonga, “As we proceed with our aim to produce the best results at Secondary School level, we will continue to reward outstanding students with scholarships.”

This development is coming at a time when Maranatha Academy have managed to send a total of 172 students to different Universities in Malawi.

He also stressed that the school will continue to aim at increasing the good results through management of quality assurance drills which will contiously ensure that education delivery service at the institution are not compromised.

The academy enrolls both boys and girls and it offers MSCE as well as the Cambridge International General Certificate of secondary Education (IGCSE) classes for both ordinary and advanced levels, including computer lessons.

Speaking on the same function was the out-going Head Prefect from boys, George Kaluwa, who advised parents to send their children to Maranatha describing the academy as the best.

“Since the time l joined this school l must admit that they offer quality education and their teachers are highly qualified. If you want real education then Maranatha is the place but if you want to play try other schools,” he said.

The out-going head prefect, Anastazia Chisenga, said the school set the pace for others to follow.

“We salute the school management for their tireless efforts in as far as teaching and shaping students is concerned. We do not need to give an example because the examples are there for all to see where each and every examinations, Maranatha produces the cream that beats so many schools,” she said.

