Wanderers club house sealed

October 20, 2021 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Blantyre City Council on Tuesday locked Mighty Wanderers club house at Lali Lubani Road for unpaid city rates amounting to 3.7 million Kwacha.

The club has been struggling financially from the time it partied ways with a Japanese firm called Be-Forward until it went into partnership with Salima Sugar Company.

Recently, Mighty Wanderers Football Club registered as a company with Dr Thom Mpinganjira as its president.

Council officials sealing the club house

Board General Secretary for the club, Humphreys Mvula, told the local media that the new board did not know the club had unpaid city rates which accumulated to such an amount.

“It’s true. The club has an unpaid bill of 3.7 million Kwacha. City rates were not being paid. Our new board got into office on July 24 this year. You can therefore see that the bill accumulated before we got into office.

“We will sit down and see how best we can handle this issue because we are doing business and the council has to collect rates as well. We didn’t know about the bill until when the council came to close the premises,” explained Mvula on a local radio station.

Wanderers finished on position 3 in the just ended TNM Super League season with 55 points from 30 games.

The club house at Lali Lubani Road in Blantyre has always been a living symbol for Mighty Wanderers Football Club.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Maranatha Academy rewards Malawi’s two MSCE 6 points’ scorers with K1.5m

"Malawi needs to invest in the youth today for a better organised tomorrow," one of the country's top education institution...

Close