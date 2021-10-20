Wanderers club house sealed

The Blantyre City Council on Tuesday locked Mighty Wanderers club house at Lali Lubani Road for unpaid city rates amounting to 3.7 million Kwacha.

The club has been struggling financially from the time it partied ways with a Japanese firm called Be-Forward until it went into partnership with Salima Sugar Company.

Recently, Mighty Wanderers Football Club registered as a company with Dr Thom Mpinganjira as its president.

Board General Secretary for the club, Humphreys Mvula, told the local media that the new board did not know the club had unpaid city rates which accumulated to such an amount.

“It’s true. The club has an unpaid bill of 3.7 million Kwacha. City rates were not being paid. Our new board got into office on July 24 this year. You can therefore see that the bill accumulated before we got into office.

“We will sit down and see how best we can handle this issue because we are doing business and the council has to collect rates as well. We didn’t know about the bill until when the council came to close the premises,” explained Mvula on a local radio station.

Wanderers finished on position 3 in the just ended TNM Super League season with 55 points from 30 games.

The club house at Lali Lubani Road in Blantyre has always been a living symbol for Mighty Wanderers Football Club.

