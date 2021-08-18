Maranatha Academy secures new premises

Maranatha Academy boys will resume classes on Monday following management’s tireless effort to secure new premises for the boys after Sheriffs closed their Matindi Premises in Blantyre over disagreements with the landlord.

The landlord, Elvis Nserebo used Sheriffs to close the Matindi campus despite Maranatha paying K240 million rent for 10 years.

After the closure, there was panic from parents who have children at Maranatha as form 2 and 4’s are expected to write Maneb examinations soon.

The students were lodged at White Village Lodge in Lunzu before they were sent home waiting for the management to secure them another place.

Maranatha Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga told the media during press conference in Blantyre that they have secured a new campus, formerly ASTEP secondary School in Luchenza, Thyolo District.

Kaonga said they take education seriously at Maranatha hence securing another campus to enable the boys continue pursuing their studies as they wait for Maneb examinations.

“We are delighted to announce that classes have resumed at a new campus, which is very big than the previous one compared to the one we were using,” he said.

Kaonga also said they are impressed with the new campus because it is located at a quite place suitable for studies.

“It’s a good place, very big and quite for students to concentrate. We expect our students to report at the campus on Sunday,” he said.

Quizzed on what will happen next, Kaonga said as they wait for the court to make a ruling on their matter with Matindi they will continue using ASTEP campus until further notice.

” Let’s wait and see the outcome at the court otherwise for the meantime we are impressed with this new campus,” he said.

