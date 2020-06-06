Masangwi charges at Mutharika, Muluzi over Malawi political violence

UTM Patron Noel Masangwi threw off the gloves during a televised rally in Zomba on Saturday, claiming that President Peter Mutharika is aware and behind the violence happening in the country.

Masangwi disclosed this on Saturday at Gymkhana club where Tonse alliance held a rally.

” Mutharika we have worked with you and we know you are very much aware of all the violence happening in the country. We know you are an evil man,” charged Masangwi.

The UTM Patron said Mutharika is a bad man and that late Bingu wa Mutharika had warned Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) senior members that his brother Peter would not make a good leader.

He said also disclosed that former president Bakili Muluzi is behind violence in Eatern region throug his nephew Tulinje Muluzi who operates from Liwonde.

“You senior citizens of this country should stop this violence before things get worse. We know names of the people being sent to cause violence and we will expose everyone at an appropriate time,” said Masangwi.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said those trying to frustrate holding fresh elections using violence and Covid-19 will not succeed.

“Elections will take place whether you like it or not. If you truely won in 2019 let us go on the ground and see if you will win again,” said Kaliati.

She said DPP is using Covid-19 as an excuse to stop the fresh polls while the DPP/UDF alliance runningamte Atupele Muluzi and other DPP senior leaders are criss-crossing the country doing campaign.

” This is a sign that Tonse alliance will win. They are panicking because they know they will not be able to rig again because we are alert,” said Kaliati.

Kaliati said the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal ordered that elections should take place within 150 days and noone has authority to overun that decision.

She said DPP-UDF is planning to kill Vice President Chilima so that they can appoint another Vice President amongst themselves.

Kaliati said DPP government is also planning to reduce security of Chilima to expose him to danger.

” You will not succeed. Chilima is Vice President of the country. One day many of you in DPP will kneel down before him to apologise,” said Kaliati.

The country is scheduled to hold the court-ordered fresh presidential election within 150 days from February 3 2020.

