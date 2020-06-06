Malawi VP Chilima roars for change: Moves Zomba rally with emotions

An emotional, spirited and energetic Malawi Vice President but turned opposition Saulos Chilima delivered one of his best ever political speeches that could fall in the categories of Martin Luther King with ‘I have a dream’ speech, moving the crowd at Gymkhana ground in Zomba with emotions.

It all started with former president Joyce Banda, praying that political opponents must spare the life of Chilima, saying “his mother, the late Elizabeth Valera Chilima wanted the best of his son and her soul will not rest in peace if others are busy plotting to kill her son”.

As he took to the podium, SKC, as Chilima is fondly known, told Banda that ” your speech made my eyes moist especially because you reminded me of my late mother.”

Taking it from there, Chilima said unlike others, he is in this campaign on his own and with alliance partners not “my father who organises thugs for my political opponents. I don’t have a father who works for what position I should get in life.”

This was a thinly veiled attack on President Peter Mutharika running mate Atupele Muluzi, described by many as a daddy’s boy who has never lived his own life.

For a while, Chilima unpacked Tonse Alliance manifesto but at the end he delivered message to President Mutharika, warning him that he will not stop change by trying to undermine the judiciary.

“After the 150 days that the courts gave, we will go to court. You will not intimidate us. This country belongs to Malawians. We will defend this country g. We will not fear at all,” said Chilima.

Chilima then went into a prayer that moved every one and made others shed tears as shown on television.

“I know there is almighty God in Heaven. And I pray to you Lord, remove our Poverty, Fear and Cowardice. We give this country back to you to redeem us. No matter how long the night may be, a new dawn awaits us,” prayed Chilima.

As he wound his speech, Chilima took out a Malawi national flag and in a loud emotional voice told the people that as Malawians they will be bound by the flag.

At this time, the crowd became quiet with emotions. It was Cathedral silence that you could hear the drop of a pin.

He then asked everyone to stand to sing the Malawi national anthem further sparking emotions.

Soon after the speech, social media went viral calling him a patriot and energetic.

“This is the leader. A leader who gets angry on my behalf. A leader who cries for this country. A leader who is passionate for this country,” wrote Thandi wa Pulimuheya.

Malawi is scheduled to have fresh presidential elections before July 3 as ordered by the court, Parliament meeting in Lilongwe will set the poll date with Malawi Electoral Commission proposed to be June 23.

