MASO Demands Mindset Change After Mob Killings Over False ‘Missing Body Parts’ Claims

Migration and Society (MASO) has called for an urgent national mindset change campaign following the killing of four people in mob attacks in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts over false claims of missing male body parts.

The attacks, which occurred on 8 and 9 May 2026, have drawn strong condemnation from the local NGO, which described them as “heinous” and blamed them on a “poor and dangerous mindset” fueling vigilante violence.

In a statement issued today, MASO Executive Director Dr. Harvey Chidoba Banda said the organisation joins the Malawi Police Service in “strongly and categorically condemning” the attacks.

“It is important that the public should desist from taking the law into their own hands and instead report such cases to the police and other relevant authorities,” said Dr. Banda.

He acknowledged that Malawi is made up of diverse cultural and ethnic groups with “deep-seated indigenous beliefs and traditions,” but stressed that such beliefs must be guided by “love for one another, logic, rationality and respect for human life.”

MASO said many of the country’s social and economic problems are rooted in “poor and wrong mindsets,” adding that civic education remains critical in addressing the problem.

The organisation has since called on government and other stakeholders to work together in driving a nationwide mindset change campaign.

The Malawi Police Service also warned against mob justice following the incidents in the Lower Shire. Police said the attacks were triggered by rumours that some individuals were stealing male genitals through witchcraft claims that have no medical or forensic basis.

“Allegation is not evidence. No one should be beaten or killed based on rumor,” said a police spokesperson. “We urge communities to bring suspects to police, not to the grave.”

Malawi has repeatedly experienced outbreaks of mob violence linked to rumours of witchcraft, bloodsucking, and body parts theft. Human rights advocates say the incidents expose serious gaps in civic education, public trust in law enforcement, and respect for the rule of law.

“Every time these rumors spread, innocent people die,” said a community leader from Nsanje who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals. “Chiefs, churches and government must speak with one voice: stop the killings.”

MASO said it will intensify community outreach activities under its motto, “Local Challenges, Global Perspectives,” with a focus on mindset change, human rights awareness, and lawful ways of resolving conflicts.

“Taking the law into your own hands is not culture. It is crime,” Dr. Banda said. “Let us protect life first. Let the police investigate. Let the courts decide.”

The organisation also urged traditional leaders, faith groups, and the media to help fight misinformation and promote respect for due process.

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