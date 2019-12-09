Masters fail to show up against Mzuni: Match rescheduled to Monday

Bottom placed Masters Security Football Club on Sunday failed to show up for their TNM Super League match against Mzuni FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) general secretary (GS) Williams Banda confirmed that the match did not take place because Masters did not show up.

Masters owner, Alfred Gangata, showed up with the news that his side was involved in a road accident on the Mzimba-Mzuzu road.

“Our bus hit a pedestrian and it had to ferry the injured person to hospital and have statements taken by the police. I am here to represent Masters Security FC. I am not very sure where the accident happened because I have just been informed by the club’s General Secretary,” Gangata told sports journalists.

Sulom executive member, Henry Banda, told reporters that the game had been rescheduled to Monday and that Lilongwe-based outfit will lose 2-0 and three points to Mzuni FC if it fails to show up again.

“SULOM secretariat has directed that this game be rescheduled to Monday. We are yet to establish whether it is true that Masters Security FC was involved in an accident. We shall demand a police report but if it is not true, rules will be applied,” said Banda.

However, some reports indicate that the team left Lilongwe on the same Sunday around eleven o’clock in the morning while other reports indicate that the team did not at all leave Lilongwe.

A WhatsApp conversation between a Mzuni player and Zeliat Nkhoma (Masters Security player but formerly of Mzuni), which Nyasa Times has seen, indicated that Masters Security players were in Lilongwe in the morning on Sunday.

Public Relations Officer for Mzimba Police Station, Peter Botha, expressed ignorance of any road accident on Sunday.

