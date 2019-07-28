Masters, Moyale suffers shocking defeats: Malawi TNM Super League

Financially crippled Masters Security and league old timers Moyale Barracks on Saturday suffered shocking defeats in the hands of Mlatho Mponela and Savenda Chitipa United respectively.

Mlatho beat Masters 2-0 in a match played at the Kasungu Stadium.

Fabio Kapinde and Hassan Upindi were on target for the league debutants.

At the Karonga Stadium, goals from Ivin Kapenda and Khumbo Ng’ambi were enough to hand Chitipa valuable three points that has helped the team to move out of the relegation zone.

Chitipa was as of Saturday 27th July on position 10 with 12 points from 14 games.

Mlatho has also moved two steps up but still in relegation zone to position 14 with 11 points from 12 games.

At the Mzuzu Stadium, Mzuni FC used home advantage to beat Dwangwa United 1-0 thanks to a Collen Nkhulambe strike.

The big one was at the Kamuzu Stadium where rivals Nyasa Big Bullents and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers played out a goalless draw.

This was a fourth consecutive Blantyre derby draw.

Before Saturday’s match, the two giants had met 25 times since 2007 and Bullets have had the lions share having won 10 times while the nomads won six times.

The other nine matches ended in a draw.

Action in the Pokopoko TNM Super League continues Sunday afternoon with Civil Sporting taking on Blaue Eagles at Civo Stadium, Mighty Tigers play host to Ntopwa FC at Kamuzu Stadium, while Karonga United face Moyale at Karonga Stadium and finally TN Stars who are hoping to shine over 6th placed Silver Strikers at Kasungu Stadium.

Be Forward Wanderers are the current leaders with 27 points.

They are tied with Kamuzu Barracks but the Lali Lubani outfit have a slight goal advantage

