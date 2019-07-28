Masters owner  Gangata spits fire

Maters Security Football Club owner Alfred Gangata has responded furiously to players action of boycotting training and games over unpaid dues.

Some weeks ago the players stormed money counting room snatched money meant for the club gate share during one of the league matches.

They later went on to boycott a league match against Mzuni FC ending up handing their opponents free three points without even kicking the ball.

Reacting to the recent developments, Gangata openly said he doesn’t care whether the club disbands or continue to exist.

“There is nothing I am going to lose. I use my personal money to bankroll the team. I don’t even get any returns. It would not hurt me if the team disbands” Gangata is quoted by the Nation on Sunday dated 28th July 2019.

The development comes as the league administrators Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has moved in to help resolve the standoff between the players and the team leadership.

Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda confirmed that Masters Players, club leadership and supporters have all agreed to have a round table discussion.

Masters Security is expected to represent Malawi in this year’s continental CAF Confederations Cup.

They will face Uganda Cup winners Proline FC in the preliminaries with the aggregate winner taking on either AS Kigali of Rwanda or KMC of Tanzania

Also representing Malawi are the Super League Champions Nyasa Big Bullets who will face Zimbabwean giants FC Platinum in the CAF Champions League preliminaries following a draw conducted on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt.

The aggregate winner will go ahead and meet the winner between UD Songo of Mozambique and Simba SC of Tanzania.

The preliminary round matches will be played next month with the first leg set for the weekend of 9-11 August and the return leg two week later.

Bullets will start their campaign at home while Masters will travel to Uganda for their opener.

