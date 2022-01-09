MBC to broadcast all 52 AFCON Games

Flagship public-owned television powerhouse, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) will beam all the 52 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) games having secured broadcasting rights.

MBC Director General George Kasakula has confirmed.

Kasakula said MBC is working with partners that have helped them to secure the rights and has since asked prospective sponsors in the country and beyond to seize the opportunity and advertise their products and services on MBC platforms during the games.

The games kick off Saturday with the hosts Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso at 18:00 pm and the second game of the day will be Ethiopia up against Cape Verde at 21:00 pm.

According to Eurosport, the reigning champions, Algeria, are in imperious form heading into the tournament and are intent on extending their record unbeaten run when they face Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast in Group E.

The Elephants are also gunning for glory despite perhaps lacking the star power of years gone by.

Senegal looks favourites to win the cup with its star-studded players who include Liverpool’s lethal forward, Sadio Mane and Chelsea’s goalie Mendy among others on the slot.

The Pharaos of Egypt with the current Premier League top goal scoring machine, Mohamed Salah leading the pack are also one of the threatening teams at the competition.

Meanwhile Malawi’s Football Association president, Walter Nyamilandu has encouraged the Flames players to give their all and leave an indelible mark at the biggest African football tournament.

