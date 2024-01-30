Mchinji-based Prophet Milward cheers Home of Hope Orphanage with 200 bags of maize and K6million

Prophet Milwad Nyangulu of Synagogue Pentecostal Church today has donated 200 bags of maize and six million kwacha cash to Home of Hope Orphanage in Mchinji to help alleviate hunger and financial challenges at the facility.

Principal and founder for the orphanage Rev John Chipeta describes the gesture as timely, saying at the time of the donation, they had only four bags of maize to carter for a single day.

The church’s representative Violet Phiri says the church teaches about love and giving, hence the need to bail out the needy children.

Last year, Prophet Nyangulu also donated bags of maize and five million kwacha cash to the centre upon request.

Home of Hope Orphanage was established in 1998 and has over 750 orphans.

