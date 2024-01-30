“Research a dynamic platform to break through, hence need for more to be done.”

Vice Chancellor for Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Professor Emmanuel Kaunda says research is dynamic and there is need for more to be done by researchers in order to immediately provide solutions to immediate problems.

Professor Kaunda said that at LUANAR they have hundreds of postgraduate students doing their studies but they don’t have an avenue to showcase and get feedback on the work they are doing to enhance technological innovations and solutions, that is why this year they come up with a symposium so that students should present their work to their colleagues as well as members of staff.

He was speaking this during the opening of a two day Postgraduate Research Symposium which is being held in Lilongwe.

“Research is a process and in research things keep changing, one could say what LUANAR is doing, you know challenges are keep coming so as LUANAR we are doing our part but there is need for more to be done, so this symposium is a realization that we need to do more so that we should respond to the challenges that the country is facing.

“The other thing is that as a country we should make sure that we have adequate funds for our students and members of staff to be conducting alot of research, by raising up the profile of research we can mobilize more to do impact research,” He said.

This is the first ever research symposium to be done by the university and Associate Pofessor Sam Katengeza who is director of research and outreach says this will enhance the visibility of researches that are being done by the postgraduate students at the university as most of the researches that are doing are of great significance to the nation, agricultural sector in particular.

This is a platform where researchers dive into a world of research and discovery and it is described as key interface between academic achievements that also contribute to the nation research agenda as it is allied in the Malawi 2063.

Theme for this year’s symposium is “LUANAR for more impact towards environmental sustainability, and agricultural productivity and commercialization through Postgraduate research.”

