Mchinji TTC Principal Mcloud Nkhata Demoted to Classroom Teacher Amid Questions Over Transparency

Barely a year after taking office, Mcloud Nkhata, the principal of Mchinji Teachers’ Training College (TTC), has been demoted to a classroom teacher at Nalikule TTC under circumstances that remain unclear.

Nkhata, a University of Malawi [formerly Chancellor College] graduate and known MCP sympathiser, confirmed the transfer but declined to explain the reasons, saying he is currently handing over his duties.

The sudden demotion has raised concerns among education stakeholders. Benedicto Kondowe, a governance and education expert, warned that demotions of TTC principals must follow due process, including documented performance assessments and transparent procedures. He said abrupt leadership changes disrupt institutional continuity, undermine staff morale, and erode trust in the education system.

“Leadership stability is critical for teacher training institutions. Decisions like this, if not properly justified, can have serious implications for staff and students alike,” Kondowe said.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Ken Ndala, said he was still gathering details on the matter, leaving the public with no clear explanation for the demotion.

The development comes at a time when Malawi is pushing to professionalise its civil service and protect it from partisan influence, making sudden and unexplained leadership changes especially controversial.

Observers say the case highlights the tension between political affiliations and professional governance in the country’s public institutions, and could fuel perceptions of partisan interference in the education sector if not properly addressed.

For now, Mcloud Nkhata is preparing to hand over responsibilities, while education authorities are under pressure to explain the decision and assure staff and students of transparency and fairness.

