MCP 2nd veep condoles the Mia family

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second vice president Harry Mkandawire travelled from his base in Mzuzu to Chikwawa to condole the family of the party’s first vice president Sidik Mia following his death.

Mkandawire’s trip to Chikwawa came amid accusations that no top party official or government official attended the funeral and burial ceremony of the powerful cabinet minister and financier of the MCP.

He said the death of Mia is a big loss to the nation as he was very patriotic and had the welfare of his countrymen at heart.

Mkandawire said the country and entire MCP family across the nation is deeply saddened by the death of Mia who was dedicated to duty.

In his tribute. Mkandawire said many in MCP and even others outside the party tapped from Mia’s vast experience and knowledge.

“I came here representing the party. We are ravaged with grief at the loss of Honourable Sidik Mia who was our first vice president in the party. We were relying on him to support the party structures and yes we were relying on him for he demonstrated unwavering support to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the nation and party. Dr Chakwera is deeply saddened by this loss,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire added that Mia could best be remembered by many with his selfless and generous personality, saying the fallen politician committed his resources to supporting party structures on the ground as well as extending his hands to the less privileged in his home district and beyond.

“You can recall how right honourable Mia contributed to the success of MCP convention. He was very instrumental not only to the party but even to people from his constituency. He was man of the people and am at loss of words. You can also recall that some quarters thought he would not relinquish his position to the Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima when we were forming the Tonse Alliance.

“This just attest to the fact that he put his country first. I have told the Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia that the party, the nation and the President is grieving with the family. I have urged her to continue the legacy of honour,” he said.

The Cabinet Minister succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, January 12 a few hours after another Cabinet Minister Lingson Belekanyama passed on to the same pandemic.

The Malawi leader directed that the nation observes three days of national mourning and all flags should fly at half mast.

Mkandawire was in company of deputy presidential advisor on religious affairs, Sheikh Hashim Abasi.

