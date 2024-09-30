MCP condemns DPP Parliamentarian Daud Chikwanje over the careless statement of “Otchani a MCP”

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda has condemned Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) law maker , Daud Chikwanje for inciting violence where he called people in Machinga to rise up and deal with anyone found wearing MCP regalia.

Addressing the press conference at MCP headquarters, Chimwendo said what Chikwanje narrated at the meeting has a capacity to breed violence in the country.

Chikwanje, while addressing the political rally in Machinga , said previously there were some ruthless and irrate members who never tolerated nosense. He gave the example of such people like Awali.

Chimwendo said DPP has been known on torching and dealing with people who holds parallel views.

The Secretary General said recently DPP members have been caught in fowl language, but no any senior member has condemned this.

For example, Chimwendo cited what Maria Mainja Ndasowa said in Phalombe, where he said MCP is not welcome in Phalombe.

The SG said the same Mainja was the one who threatened Former Vice president Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima that they will carry him in wheelbarrow and drop him at his home in Nsipe.

Hon Chimwendo said they do not want another Rwanda here in Malawi.

For the starters, beginning in 1994 and lasting only 100 days, the Rwandan Genocide took place.

This happened during the 100-day period between April and July 1994,where nearly one million ethnic Tutsi and moderate Hutu were killed.

The SG also condemned the killing of Tambala family during the early hours of 5 May, 2020, where the building they were staying was petrol-bombed, and members of the Tambala family suffered burns. They were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital, where Seleman Tambala, his wife Ayiles Tambala, and 11-year-old son Shukran died.

On the Mbowe incident, Chimwendo said MCP has nothing to do with the violence that took place at Mbowe, saying the incident was in-house, which stemmed from the DPP political party.

Meanwhile, Chimwendo has since called on MCP youths not to revenge what is happening in DPP.

The SG has since called upon DPP Executive to fire Daud Chikwanje on the position he is holding as Deputy Secretary General.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!