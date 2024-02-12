MCP says DPP in power struggle due to greed

Ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says the political infighting and power struggle in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will never come to an end and will eventually bring down the once mighty ruling party.

MCP director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda said this at a political rally today in Salima.

Chimwendo Banda said the endless infighting and power struggle is as a result of greed and nepotism, saying the divisions in the former rulling party will continue to weaken its popularity.

He added that they have embarked on a mission to disseminate President Chakwera’s State of Nation Address delivered on Friday to the rural masses for them to understand government plans which among others is to ensure that the country is food secure.

Chimwendo Banda said President Chakwera has directed that everyone affected by food shortage should be given relief food. He therefore said no one will die of hunger in the country as the government is now distributing relief maize to deserving families. He also hailed President Dr Chakwera for various development projects across the country. He cited construction of M5 road project and Solar power plant in Salima as examples. Chimwendo has since assured the constituents of continued developmental activities in the area.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!