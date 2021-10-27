MCP scores a brace in by-elections as Aford picks up one more seat

Malawi’s oldest party, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have taken two of the three seats contested in the October 26 by-elections.

Unofficial results indicate that MCP, a leading political party in the ruling Tonse Alliance grouping thrashed all the participating parties but save for Alliance for Democracy (Aford).

The walloped parties includes Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM, ADD and independent candidates to carry the day home with two parliamentary seats.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to officially announce the official results on Wednesday.

Mec Chairperson Chifundo Kachale said the voting was peaceful and added that the turnout was between 40 and 50 percent.

“This is encouraging,” Kachale said.

In Dedza Central East Constituency, former ministry of health spokesperson, Joshua Malango has (unofficially) emerged the winner beating six other contestants who included; independent candidates, Solomon Kachitsa, Regean Gondwe, Bonnex Malunga and Loudon Malingamoyo, DPP’s Elliott Kasawala and UTM’s Patrick Siwinda.

In an interview with Nyasa Times Malango said: “It hasn’t been easy but we thank God we have finally made it by the grace of God.

“I would like to thank the president Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for the love and support, MCP family for believing in me and supporting me throughout the process and my family, especially my wife, Lisa and my campaign team for standing with me through and through.”

Added Malango: “I also would like to extend my gratitude to the people of Dedza Central East constituency for trusting me with such a huge responsibility.”

Dedza Central East Constituency has always been an MCP stronghold since 1993 when Malawi transitioned to a multiparty state until recently.

The seat in the area became vacant following the death of former independent legislator, McStain Mkomba recently.

In Mzimba East, Aford’s Wachepa Phiri has won the parliamentary seat after hammering five other candidates who included MCP’s Donnex Muva, UTM’s Christopher Mnyenyembe, Wesley Mwafulirwa of DPP, John Phiri of Freedom Party and Dr Reuben Ngwenya, an independent candidate.

The Mzimba East seat became vacant after the constituency’s legislator, Wezzie Gondwe, who was elected to Parliament on an independent ticket died a few months ago this year.

This is a big win for Aford who has had only one Member of Parliament in the August House, Yeremiya Chihana.

MCP has completed the rout in the by-elections by winning the Nkhotakota North East Constituency.

MCP’s Overstone Kondowe carried the day home after wallowing Aisha Silver of DPP, UDF’s Aleke Kamangeni, Panji Chirambo ADD, UTM’s Chimwemwe Chidothi, Patrick Kampaliro of Aford and independent candidates, Gift Mbuna, Zelita Banda and Franklin Yonamu.

The seat in Nkhotakota North East Constituency fell vacant when the Member of Parliament for the area, Martha Lunji of DPP who was also deputy Speaker of Parliament suddenly died in July this year.

MCP has thus snatched the seat from the former ruling party, DPP’s seat.

In these by-elections, UTM is the biggest loser.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!