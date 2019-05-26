MCP supporters in wave of violent protests over Malawi poll results: MEC calls for calm

Waves of protests have erupted in the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold of central region, prompting the police, rights groups and Malawi Electoral Commission to condemn.

Inspector General of police Rodney Jose has said the police will deal with the violence.

“We will arrest any perpetrator of the violence. People should avoid acts of violence,” he said.

His comments come after MCP supporters blocked roads and burned tyres in Lilongwe, Dowa and Mchinji after exit polls showed that party president Lazarus Chakwera was trailing behind president Peter Mutharika.

Executive director of the Malawi Human Rights Commission David Nungu urged restraint among MCP supporters.

“Malawi is a peaceful nation. Malawians should uphold peace and calm,” said Nungu.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah appealed to party leaders to appeal to their supporters to uphold peace and calm.

“We appeal to party leaders to appeal for peace to their supporters as we await the court to vacate the injunction,” she said.

MEC is failing to announce the presidential results because of an injunction obtained by the MCP.

While appealing to the public to maintain peace, Ansah said: “Elections can make or break a nation. The commission wouldn’t want to be part of breaking the nation. Commission wants to release results that are credible and accepted by all stakeholders.”

But MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said MCP is always peaceful.

He said it was wrong to assume that those perpetrating the violence were MCP supporters.

Munthali also called on MEC to give out credible results.

