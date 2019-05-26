High Court judge reserves ruling on presidential election case

High Court judge Charles Mkandawire has reserved his ruling on the vacation of injunction obtained by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on the announcement of the election result.

The judge told lawyers from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the MCP and friends of the court, the Malawi Law Society that he would deliver the ruling within a “reasonable time”.

Mkandawire said this after the lawyers battled it out the whole day in the court, a case which was held in camera.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said MEC could not go ahead to announce the presidential result until the injunction has been vacated.

“We are not in control of the situation until the judge makes a ruling,” she said.

Ansah said she was aware that the country is in locked down as people are not able to do their daily business.

The MCP wants MEC to do a recount of votes in some areas, saying there were manipulation of the votes.

UTM president Saulos Chilima told the press on Saturday that there should be a rerun of the poll but Ansah said MEC has not yet received the request.

