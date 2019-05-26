MEC clears 2 officers over poll irregularities

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has cleared two officers implicated in alleged vote manipulation.

MEC spokesperson Jane Ansah said the constituency returning officer for Nsanje central has been cleared after the poll result sheet tallied with those of party monitors.

“The documents were confiscated by the police after the query so when our fact finding mission went there, they got the result sheet in the presence of the district commissioner and party monitors.

“After they checked the result sheet along with those of the party monitors, they found that they tallied,” she said.

Police have arrested 59-year-old Fred Thomas who hails from Baibulo village in chief Malemia’s area in Nsanje and works as a primary education advisor in the office of the district education manager in Nsanje.

At Comesa hall, a MEC staff was arrested after he allegedly brought poll results in the absence security personnel.

But Ansah said the unnamed staff was innocent and condemned the sharing of his pictures in the social media.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :