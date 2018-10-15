MCP will change Malawi financial year – Chakwera

October 15, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has said when elected to power next year, his government will  change the financial year to the months of April and March.

Chakwera addressing a whistle-stop meeting in the North

Since 2010, the country has been running on national budgets running from July 1 to June 30—a cycle some argue that negatively affects annual procurement of agricultural inputs and government spending when it comes to electoral years.

Speaking during his northern region tour, Chakwera said MCP  will be changing the fiscal year since the current cycle coincides with the growing season.

“The  financial year would start from April [1] to March [31] . MCP wants to realign the financial year with the needs of the predominantly agricultural economy,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said  also expressed sadness that  at least 3.3 million Malawians will be food insecure this year following a 28.4 percent decrease in maize production as projected by  a report by the 2018 Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (Mvac) .

For this, government will need to raise about K23.5 billion to buy the required 138 488 metric tonnes (MT) of maize to feed the people.

Government allocated K7 billion in the 2018/19 national budget to cater for relief food, leaving a K13.8 billion deficit.

Chakwera said the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp) has failed said MCP administration  will  find a permanent solution to address chronic food insecurity with introduction of universal fertiliser subsidy.

He said Fisp has failed to address food insecurity as it benefits the same people who are also targeted with relief food items.

Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

This Chakwera didn’t do his his simple homework to understand why the fiscal year was changed from March to June.

No wonder he wants azungu to come back and run affairs pa Nyasaland pano.

31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Tell us where all the bodies are buried first Reverend Chakwera, then we can talk. Until then MCP will never rule this country again. NEVER.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Ndaonavino
Guest
Ndaonavino

You are un decided yet? April, March which is which che Lazalo? kkkkkkkkkk. Kutembeleredwa kwakukulirani basi simungathawe ntchito ya Atate chifukwa cha dyera

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Zambulo
Guest
Zambulo

transformation agenda second edition

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

Chakwera stop this nonsense please. Financial year ili mu july ndi august pofuna kuona kaye kuti dziko lakolola zochuluka bwanji. Iwe zimene ukunenazo ndi fake american accent yakoyo zidzakugwira pakhosi chifukwa miyezi ukufunayo zokolola zina zimakhala zisanache. Kodi abale chonde ndiphunzitseni, pakati pa Chakwera ndi Mutharika mtchona ndi ndani? Ine ndikuti chakwera chifukwa cha american accent yake ija kkkkkk.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Biggie too much talking

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Che bakali
Guest
Che bakali

this is a good promise we hope you keep it mukalowa mboma chaka cha mawachi bwana

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Kibaki
Guest
Kibaki

Zoona eeee!!! muona makape akutsutsa

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

