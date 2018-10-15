Moyale are champions of 2018 Raiply Volleyball Tournament

Moyale Barracks men’s volleyball team are the champions of the 2018 Raiply National Volleyball Tournament after beating Thunders three straight sets to nothing while Blue Eagles Sisters are champions after beating Moyale Barracks ladies by three sets to two.

The tournament drew teams from all the three regions of the country and it took place at Katoto Volleyball courts from Friday to Sunday while the prize presentation ceremony took place at Saint John of God Hospitaller Services Main Hall on Sunday night.

In the third place play offs, Mipuniro Spikers from Lilongwe beat Moyale Troopers of Mzuzu by three sets to two in the men’s category to earn themselves bronze medals while Kamuzu Barracks ladies beat Katoto Trickers by three sets to one.

Moyale Barracks coach, Aaron Hoha Phiri, said he was happy for his team.

“Moyale Barracks as a family is very happy because this trophy has always been with Kamuzu Barracks but this has been our year and it feels good. Our secret was good preparation coupled with good management and commitment from players,” said Phiri.

Thunders coach player, James Mangani, said his side was second best from Moyale.

“We didn’t play well in the finals. We were not good against Moyale in all departments but losing in the finals has not been a mean achievement,” explained Mangani who is also coach for the Malawi National Volleyball Team.

Blue Eagles Sisters coach, Chilango Mkwate, told Nyasa Times that it felt good to beat Moyale Barracks ladies who have always been a hard nut to crack.

The champions, Moyale Barracks and Blue Eagles Sisters, will represent Malawi at the Zone VI Tournament in Durban, South Africa later this year.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) Vice President, James Kaunda, thanked Raiply for the wonderful sponsorship which has been there for fourteen years now. He then asked the winning teams to prepare well for the international tournament in South Africa.

Marketing and Sales Manager for Raiply, Narsimhan, said his company will continue to sponsor volleyball and thanked VAM for the good partnership that has existed between the two parties. He hailed the commitment in the players and asked Malawians to join hands in protecting Chikangawa Forest.

The Guest of Honour, Mrs Georgina Msowoya, from the Sports Council of Malawi, said government was grateful to Raily for keeping volleyball flying.

“For the first time since the inception of this tournament, this year’s prize monies are equal in both men’s and ladies’ categories. For me as a lady, this is a Mother’s Day present to all ladies as government is advocating for a 50-50 campaign” remarked the jovial Msowoya.

The fourth placed teams got K100 000.00 each while those finishing in the third place were given K200 000.00.

The losing finalists were each given K300 000.00 while the champions in both categories went away with K600, 000.00.

In individual awards, Wanangwa Mzumara of Moyale Barracks was named the best spiker in the men’s category while Annie Lengani of Moyale Barracks was named the best spiker in the ladies’ category.

Jones Mapira of Thunders was named the best receiver for the men’s category while Orama Massa for Blue Eagles Sisters was the best receiver in the ladies’ category.

Mipuniro Spikers’ Petros Kwenda was named the best setter for the men’s category while Maggie Mbewe of Blue Eagles was the best setter in the ladies’ category.

Wills Damaseke of Mipuniro Spikers was named the best blocker for men while Evaristo Gani was the best blocker in the ladies’ category.

Each of these individuals got a trophy and a sum of K20 000.00.

