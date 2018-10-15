UTM  consoles DPP after road fatality

United Transformation Movement (UTM) has conveyed a message of condolence and good will to the family of late Charles Chiwanda and the entire Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) f following the demise of one of its party members following a fatal road accident.

Chiwanda died on Sunday following a fatal road accident which happened on Sunday 14th October 2018 near Kasese along the Lilongwe-Kasungu M1 road.

The accident involved a DPP Toyota Pick Up vehicle which also left four other members seriously injured and are currently still in hospital receiving medical treatment.

“The UTM would like to express its sincerely condolences to the family of Mr. Charles Chiwanda who died in this accident. We are deeply saddened by the loss and we play that God will grant them strength during this difficult time” reads a statement signed by UTM Spokesperson Dr. Josephy Chidanti Malunga.

Malunga further sent a message of strength to the survivors of the accident.

“We also send a message of streghth and courage to survivors of this accident and we wish them a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with you our collegues in DPP during this time of sorrow ans loss. Please accept our deepest sympathies” reads the atatement.

UTM is a political movement currently fighting for its registry as a political party at the office of the Registrar General after it was earlier rejected.

It was formed by Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima who dumped the ruling DPP in June this year.

