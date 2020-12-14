MEC Commissioner Kunje says not hiding: Police wants her for endangering President Chakwera’s life
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje has said she is not hiding and there is no need for Malawi Police to blow out of proportion that they are hunting to arrest her for allegedly obstructing President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy on Thursday.
Eastern Region Police spokesperson Joseph Sauka said Kunje defied traffic police orders to stop her vehicle paving way for Chakwera’s convoy
The presidential convoy was heading to Zomba from Blantyre.
On Friday, police arrested Kunje’s driver John Tewesa on the matter and Police said they raided Kunje’s house in Lilongwe and hotels but could not find the MEC Commissioner.
Sauka said “Malawians of goodwill, who know commissioner Kunje’s whereabouts should inform her that she is wanted by police.”
Kunje, however, said the matter is being politicised and believes there is a political vendetta.
“ I am not hiding,” said Kunje.
The Commissioner said she has been working in the field for MEC assignments, and that “there is no need for manhunt” as if she is at large.
Police said they would slap Kunje and her driver Tewesa with charges of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.
Sauka said Kunje’s car endangered the president’s life which could also be a treasonable offence.
But Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which nominated Kunje to MEC, accused the Tonse Alliance government of an attempt to silence dissent.
Party spokesman Brown Mpinganjira said Kunje is being targeted together with her fellow DPP-sponsored MEC Commissioner Jean Mathenge.
Kunje and Mathanga were returned from the previous embattled commission that presided over the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections whose presidential election was nullified over irregularities.
If I had the latest Toyota landcruiser capable of matching the presidential convoy speed, I would also drive faster ahead of the convoy,. We all just passing through
Madam kunje was just a passenger, am surprised why our learned police wants to arrest passengers for traffic offence? Mlandu uwu ulibe tsogolo, any reasonable magistrate will throw it out.
Defying a Police officer’s order to stop on the road is an offence for what ever reason.There is a standard fee that the Driver can be charged to pay without even taking the matter out of proportion. From the look of things, the Presidential convoy might have been some 100km away for one to be stopped for otherwise if the convoy was some 5 km away, there was no way Kunje’s car could have gone far without stopping automatically for the oncoming convoy.
She’s lucky she did this in Malawi. Such a stupid act could have cost her life in some countries.
MUMANGA ANGATI KODI?TILIPOTU AMBIRI MASELO ANU SAKWANAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA ALIYENSE MUNGADANE NAYE ABUSA OTHAWA UDINDO WA AMBUYE MUKUFUNA MUTHANE NAYE DISO KWA DISO ETI ABUSA? SHOW DPP STRONG HOLD THAT YOU ARE DEMOCRAT BY FORGIVING SIMPLE ISSUE LIKE THAT U WILL WIN THEIR HEARTS BUT BY DOING SO THEY WILL THINK YOU ARE PROSECTING THIER LEADERS
U had and have every right to use the road.Ngati iwowo amathamangira azinyamuka msanga or use other means.
I see no vuto apa ikanakha ambulance Yes.
Another rubble
Its unfortunate. Her behavior mostly leaves a lot to be desired and there is nothing like witch hunt in this matter. From time immemorial we have all been stopped on the roads to pave way for the president whether we liked the president or not. We all have to bow to the law of the land.
This woman needs to be disciplined thoroughly. She thinks she is above the law. If she does not like the president she should get out of Malawi to a country whose president she will respect simple as that.
Of all the people that you could talk to in DPP, you ended up talking to Brown Mpinganjira? It actually shows what DPP is made of. Dead Wood.
Kunenepa kumeneko? Amayiwatu atha kukhala kuti ali ndi bvuto loposa mwano. Mwina mmutu sizimayenda kweni kweni