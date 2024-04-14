MEC engages stakeholders ahead of 2025 General Elections

Malawi Electoral Commission, (MEC) says they have planned meetings with District Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers and Officer in-charge of Police from all the councils and policing district in the country.

In a press statement released on 12th April, 2024 signed by chief elections officer Andrew Mpesi says, the aim of this meeting is to broader awareness and stepping up preparations for the 2025 general elections and to brief them on their electoral statutory duties and roles.

The statement further states that on 15th April, 2024 MEC will meet in Blantyre for councils in the southern region, on 16th Apirl they will have a meeting in Zomba with councils in the eastern region which include Balaka, Machinga, Mangochi, Mangochi Town, and Zomba city then they will proceed with meetings in Lilongwe and Mzuzu councils on 18th and 22nd April, 2024 in the central and northern regions respectively.

The statement adds that during the meetings there will also be presentations on the new electoral laws and the state of preparedness for the 2025 general elections.

