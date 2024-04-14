Mzuzu City Hammers go top of TNM Super League 

Mzuzu City Hammers are for now on top of the TNM Super League following their 2-1 victory over league debutants Baka City Football Club at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The Mzuzu based side also beat Civil Service United in match week one of the 2024 TNM Super League season by a goal to nil. They have six points from two games now.

Isaac Msiska scored Hammers’ first goal against Baka City FC after 28 minutes. Isaiah Nyirenda was the first to shoot at Baka City’s goal following a rebound from a corner and when goalkeeper Barthez Chilongo fumbled, Msiska was at the right position in the right time to tap the ball into the net.

Captain of the side Yasin Rashid pulled the trigger from outside the 18-metre box in the 78th minute beating the Baka City goalie again to take the game to 2 nil.

The visitors, who also lost to Karonga United 0-1 in match week one, got a consolation goal 8 minutes before full time through Joseph Mwambungu who, like Rashid, unleashed a long-range thunderous shot to beat Hammers’ goalkeeper Eddie Jamu.

Baka City seemed to be organised towards the dying minutes of the game but it was too late to get a desired result.

Isaiah Nyirenda for Mzuzu City Hammers was named player of the match.

Baka City coach, Davie Muyombe, said all was not lost as there are so many games to play.

“We played as a team and we have lost as a team. We will start getting good results as the league progresses. We have a very good team and results will start coming as the players start gaining experience,” Muyombe said.

The winning coach, Elias Chirambo, told Nyasa Times it felt good to register a second win in week two.

Added Chirambo: “I told my players to attack more. As Hammers, we are motivated because of the coming in of Betika as sponsors and we will continue to work hard in the forthcoming games.”

As we went to press, Hammers had 6 points from two games followed by Civil Service United with 3 points also from 2 games while Baka City FC occupied position 15 on the log table with no point from two games

