MEC Unshaken: Says No Results Until Verification Is Complete

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has ruled out releasing any election results until all forms are fully verified and delivered to the National Tally Centre in Lilongwe.

MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja told journalists on Wednesday afternoon that, as of now, only three councils have completed transmitting their results, while the rest remain in progress.

“We will only announce results after thorough verification. We ask all citizens to wait peacefully as the law requires us to be meticulous in handling this process,” said Mtalimanja.

She emphasized that the Commission is bound by law to handle every result carefully before making any public declaration, warning political parties and candidates against making premature claims of victory.

Background

Malawians went to the polls on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in what is widely regarded as one of the country’s most competitive presidential races since multiparty democracy was introduced in 1994.

The contest has largely narrowed to incumbent President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and former President Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Early tallies from party centres and observers point to a razor-thin race, with speculation mounting over the possibility of a historic run-off election under Malawi’s 50%+1 rule.

Under the Constitution, MEC is required to announce presidential results within eight days of voting, parliamentary within 14 days, and local government within 21 days.

To prevent unrest, the Commission has urged patience and calm, while the Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Defence Force continue to provide tight security around tally centres nationwide.

This is the second general election to be conducted under the 50%+1 system, which was first applied in 2020 following a landmark court ruling that nullified the 2019 presidential vote. In that election, President Chakwera won with 58 percent of valid votes.

The Wait Continues

With only a fraction of results verified, MEC has made clear it will not bow to political pressure or speculation. The message from Mtalimanja was unequivocal: the nation must wait.

📌 Explainer: How Malawi’s 50%+1 Rule Works

To be declared President, a candidate must secure more than 50% of all valid votes cast.

This means the winning candidate needs more votes than all other competitors combined.

If no candidate crosses the 50%+1 mark, the top two contenders go into a run-off election within 60 days.

