MEC used sluggish announcement of results to necessiate rigging – Witness

October 31, 2019 Chancy Namadzunda –Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  fourth witness Anthony Bendulo  in presidential elections case at  the Constitutional Court sitting in Lilongwe on Thursday morning  said  Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) deliberately used anti-democratic elements by delaying announcing some results from the central region to give a lee way to rigging.

Lawyers at Constitutional Court sitting in Lilongwe
Bendulo: MCP fourth witness

Bendulo made the claims when he was being cross-examined by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika’s lawyer Frank Mbeta.

He said  MEC- the second respondent – orchestrated delay and piecemeal release of the results  to provide room for subvernting the will of the people.

Among other centers, Bendulo said there were 26 centers in Salima, some other centers in Lilongwe, Kasungu and other central region areas where MEC did the sluggish announcement of results.

He told the court that Mutharika, who was declared winner, was favoured by the tactic.

“We further found out that some computer generated results were also tampered with in favor of the winner (Mutharika),” he said.

During cross examination, a move by counsel Mbeta to use some documents was objected by MCP lawyers because they were not pagenated.

The panel of the five judges   Healey Potani, Redson Kapindu, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise  and Mike Tembo directed that the matter be resolved in chambers.

The court is hearing a petition by  UTM Party president Saulos Chilima (first petitioner) and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera (second petitioner), that  the presidential elections results should nullified and order a re-run.

