Meke kicks out Silver goalie in Malawi squad over Facebook rant

Malawi national team coach Meke Mwase has expelled Silver Strikers goalkeeper, Brighton Munthali in his squad to regroup on Sunday ahead of the 2020 CHAN qualifier return match against Eswatini at the Kamuzu Stadium on 11th May 2019.

Munthali, who posted on Facebook in anger with the coach’s decision to leave him on the bench in the first leg, has been replaced by Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda.

Another player who has been included in the squad is Civil Sporting striker Raphael Phiri.

The squad has been dominated by Nyasa Big Bullets which has contributed 11 players followed by Be Forward Wanderers with eight players.

Silver Strikers has contributed three players with Red Lions, Civil Sporting Club and TN Stars contributing a player each.

The Flames drew 0-0 with Eswatin in Mbabane.

The following is the sqaud that will go in camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre.

GOALKEEPERS

Ernest Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets Richard Chipuwa – Be Forward Wanderers Rabson Chiyenda – Nyasa Big Bullets Charles Thom – Silver Strikers

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers John Lanjesi – Nyasa Big Bullets Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers Gomezgani Chirwa – Nyasa Big Bullets Denis Chembezi – Be Forward Wanderers Trevor Kalema – Silver Strikers Yamikani Fodya – Nyasa Big Bullets Charles Petro – Nyasa Big Bullets

MIDFIELDERS

Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions Alfred Manyozo – Be Forward Wanderers Singa Simeon – Be Forward Wanderers Miciam Mhone – Blue Eagles Felix Zulu – Be Forward Wanderers Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets Raphael Phiri – Civil Sporting Club

STRIKERS

Stain Davie – TN Stars Khuda Muyaba – Silver Strikers Schumacher Kuwali – Blue Eagles Chiukepo Msowoya – Nyasa Big Bullets Patrick Phiri – Nyasa Big Bullets Gastin Simukonda – Moyale Barracks Zicco Nkanda – Be Forward Wanderers Hassan Kajoke – Nyasa Big Bullets

