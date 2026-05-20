MEPA lifts Press Cane suspension

The Malawi Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has lifted a stop order it issued to ethanol distiller, Press Cane Limited early this year over effluent spillages after verifying progress made on some recommendations and conditions issued by the authority.

The lifting of the stop order will now allow Press Cane to restart production after a five- month shutdown.

A letter dated 18 May 2026 from MEPA Director General Wilfred Kadewa to Press Cane said MEPA conducted a verification exercise at Press Cane Limited on 15th April 2026 on the progress made on the recommendations and conditions given to the company.

“The verification exercise noted significant progress in the rehabilitation of effluent ponds, decommissioning of secondary ponds, raising of embankments, sludge management, environmental restoration activities, and installation of a fertilizer plant aimed at achieving zero effluent discharge.”

“Furthermore, MEPA has received confirmation from the District Commissioner’s Office regarding the handover of a cheque amounting to Eight Hundred Ninety-Five Million Kwacha (MK895,000,000.00) to the Chikwawa District Council for compensation of affected people. In view of the progress made, MEPA hereby lifts the Environment Protection Order,” reads the letter in part.

MEPA said the Stop Order on 26 January 2026, was issued to prevent further environmental damage and for the company to implement corrective measures, rehabilitate the affected areas, and address compensation for the affected communities, as required by law.

MEPA also said the uplifting of the order will require Press Cane to, among other things, continue rehabilitation works on all remaining effluent ponds and associated infrastructure and also restore all degraded areas, including community gardens identified by the District Commissioner, to a condition suitable for crop production.

“PressCane Limited shall fund a water quality assessment to be conducted by the National Water Resources Authority in order to verify water quality within the affected catchment areas and designated control areas,” reads part of the conditions for re-opening of the company.

MEPA also said the fertiliser plant intended for zero-effluent discharge management shall be commissioned and made fully operational immediately and that there shall be zero effluent discharge from ethanol production processes adding that the only permitted discharge shall be wastewater generated from the washing of facilities.

Reacting to the uplifting of the order, Press Cane Chief Executive Officer Bryson Mkhomaanthu welcomed the development saying the company will continue with its programme of waste management as guided by the law.

“We are happy that the Stop Order has been lifted and that we can now start our operations after almost five months. We have learnt from the unfortunate incidents that happened and we will continue to operate and handle our waste management protocols so that we protect the environment,” said Mkhomaanthu.

He said Press Cane is committed to operate and observe all regulatory conditions and will continue engaging all its stakeholders in its waste management to protect the environment and the community it works in.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :