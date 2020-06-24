MHRC condemn Malawi electoral violence, hail MEC for management of rerun 

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has condemned acts of violence reported in parts of the country, urging the Malawi Police Service to swiftly investigate cases of electoral violence regardless of the political affiliation of suspected perpetrators.

MHRC told journalists at a media briefing in Blantyre on Wednesday to comment on the status of the conduct of the fresh presidential elections.

Reverend Patrick Semphere the chairperson of the commission said all candidates and parties that participated in the elections must preach peace and call upon their supporters to do the same whether they win or lose the elections.

“The Electoral Commission has prescribed a clear mechanism for handling complaints and we urge all concerned to exhaust these channels for the good of our nation,” Semphere said.

He said MHRC is impressed with the voting process in the fresh presidential election urged MEC to address all complaints brought before them expeditiously with transparency .

Semphere also urges law enforcing agencies to “uphold human rights principles” when discharging their duties in relation to provision of security during this period.

“Members of the public should avoid propagating false rumours that could plunge our nation into chaos,” he added.

Their comments comes after electoral body had already received complaints from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

DPP lodged a complaint with MEC that some of its supporters in Dowa and Lilongwe districts were allegedly intimidated by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party supporters.

The party’s administrative secretary Francis Mphepo alleges that MCP and UTM supporters demolished two houses belonging to DPP party followers in Dowa.

“Suspected agents of UTM/MCP have demolished two houses belonging to DPP in the area of Sandulize in Senior Chief Kayembe and Mndolera in Dzoole.”

The statement further alleges that DPP monitors at Chioko Primary School in Lilongwe were intimidated.

