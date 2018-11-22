Mia dispute MEC stringer’s report: ‘I did not endorse Kabwila’s MCP parliamentary candidature’

November 22, 2018 Chancy Namadzunda – Nyasa Times

Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  Vice President Sidik Mia has denies as report by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) stringer’s report that he endorsed Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Jessie Kabwira as the party’s candidate for Salima North West Constituency in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Mia: I dit not endorse Kabwila

According to MEC Stringer in Salima, while introducing Kabwira as the party’s candidate at Works Football Ground in the district, Mia also urged other aspirant to work in unity and make the party strong.

However, the party Veep has  denied making such remarks saying that “this is a misrepresentation of facts and  pure propaganda work.”

“Never at any point in my speech did I declare Hon. Kabwira the torchbearer of the party in her constituency. The official torchbearer of a party in any constituency is picked by party delegates in that constituency after undergoing a party sanctioned primary election.

“As to whether Hon. Kabwira will be the torchbearer of the party or not, that position will be determined by the party delegates in her constituency and not the deputy president of the party, let alone any party official. These are basic tenets of democracy and MCP is a democratic party,” he said in a press statement.

The incumbent Salima North west legislature is facing a stiff competetion  from a youthful aspirant Enock Phale.

Kabwila is reported to be under pressure with the presence of Phale hence becoming so desperate to retain the party’s  candidature for the constituency for next year’s general polls through a backdoor.

