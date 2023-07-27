Mibawa TV launches Kanema M’manja Online App

Mibawa Television in partnership with iMoSyS, an ICT company, on Monday, 24th July 2023, launched Kanema M’manja Application, a platform where the television’s audience will be accessing content with convenience at a small subscription fee.

During the launch, Mibawa Limited Managing Director, John Nthakomwa, expressed concern over the use of Mibawa Television’s content for free on satellite and DDT platforms saying it is draining the entity.

Nthakomwa said the television has not reached where they anticipated it would be in it’s five-year operation because their content was used for free hence it is about time to monetise content in order to grow.

“We will not continue providing our content for free because it is draining us and it is unacceptable. We are in discussion with satellite and DDT platforms to go exclusively online so as to monetise the content. We believe content monetisation will help us create more opportunities for growth, improvement and investment in both equipment and content. Local subscribers will be paying MK1,000 and MK2,000 for those outside Malawi,” he said.

He added that subscription can be made through mobile money and visa.

“Mibawa has gotten the Application from iMoSyS, who will be responsible for managing and keeping the App updated to meet current and future needs,” said Nthakomwa.

In his remarks, the iMoSyS Director, Mayamiko Nkoloma commended MACRA for Data Must Fall Initiative, which has allowed accessibility of more affordable internet.

Nkoloma said this has helped more people in the country to be exposed to different innovations from across the globe.

“The product is inline with how the world is progressing. It is on the internet and will assist in generation of Forex because people will access it from all over the world. I request the government to consider reducing taxes on gadgets to make them more affordable for most Malawians,” said Nkoloma.

Kanema M’manja Application is currently on a one month pro bono and downloadable through Google Play.

