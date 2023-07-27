Undule weighs in on Kapondamgaga’s reinstatement, commends Chakwera for taking progressive decision

Revered governance and human rights advocate Undule Mwakasungula, has become the latest prominent figure to commend President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for reinstating Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga to his position.

Kapondamgaga’s reinstatement follows a decision by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to drop criminal charges it levelled against him alongside other high profile personalities, including Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima in a bribery case linked to UK based businessman Zuneth Sattar.

Commenting on Kapondamgaga’s reinstatement on Thursday, Mwakasungula said he also saw no problem with the decision the President had taken on matter since as he was cleared by ACB.

“This is just well and acceptable unless we have other issues with him. If the ACB cleared him and all procedures and process were duly agreed and followed, why should we question his reinstatement? If we question, then we may seem having other personally issues. He is a well seasoned professional with a solid background,” said Mwakasungula.

He added, “To me it’s a good decision by the President to bring him back and continue helping him in State House operations and other national affairs. To me, I can just say welcome back Mr Prince Kapondamgaga.”

On Monday, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) – the Malawi’s most influential quasi-religious body- backed the decision by Chakwera to recall Kapondamgaga from his suspension.

PAC Publicity Secretary Bishop Gilford Matonga argued that denying Kapondamgaga a return to work would have been unfair.

