Milanzi Interior Decorates Centre Fast5 Hockey Tourney

Malawi’s premier interior design firm, Milanzi Interior has boosted the inaugural Central Region Fast5 Hockey Tourney slated for 28 June at Tiger Sports Club with a K1 million sponsorship.

This was in response to the Central Region Committe’s request for support for the tournament.

Milanzi Interior Chief Executivd Officer Samantha Milanzi said this is a ground-breaking support because it is a milestone for the region to hold such an event.

She said: “The event, scheduled for June 28 at Tiger Sports Club in Area 3, promises to redefine the game with lightning-fast action Fast5 Hockey Tournament in a dynamic shortened format of the traditional game, featuring fast matches, few players and non-stop excitement.

“Recognising the potential of this, Malawi Interiors has pledged K1 million to support the Central Region Hockey Committee in bringing this Vision to reality. At Milanzi Interiors, we believe in turning dreams into reality whether in design or sports. When Central Region Hockey Committee approached us, with this innovation, we did not hesitate to be part of the game-changing moment.”

Reacting to this, Central Region Hockey Committee Publicity Secretary Bonifacio Nguluwe said the Fast5 Hockey Tournament marks a milestone for the sport not only for the region but also Malawi.

He said fans should look forward for a good experience as the format is spectator-friendly.

“This isn’t just another tournament, it’s a revolution. Thanks to Milanzi Interiors, we are bringing a spectacle never seen before in the Central Region,” he said.

