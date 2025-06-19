PASSPORT SCANDAL: Chaponda Blasts Govt Over Passport Supplier With Global Corruption History

In a damning indictment that tears through the heart of the Tonse Alliance government, Leader of Opposition Dr. George Chaponda has declared that Malawi is in the grip of a full-blown passport crisis, accusing the administration of deliberate deception, reckless procurement, and betrayal of public trust.

Chaponda’s scathing remarks follow the Minister of Homeland Security’s attempt to downplay the chaos resulting from a two-week halt in passport printing, a halt linked to the failure of Madras Security Printers, the foreign company now responsible for producing Malawi’s passports.

“Let me state it clearly: Malawi is in a passport crisis,” said Chaponda. “The Minister’s claim that everything is under control is not only false—it is an insult to the many Malawians who are stranded, inconvenienced, or blocked from traveling due to the unavailability of passports.”

Chaponda placed the blame squarely on the government’s decision to terminate the contract with Techno Brain, the previous supplier, which had been producing passports with efficiency and minimal controversy. Since then, Malawi has lurched from one supplier scandal to another—first with E-Tech, and now with Madras Security Printers, a company Chaponda described as internationally disgraced and scandal-ridden.

According to Chaponda, a simple online search reveals Madras’ troubling global track record, including allegations of corruption, contract failures, and procurement fraud. “How did such a company win a Malawian contract?” he demanded. “The answer lies in a total lack of due diligence and a procurement process that reeks of backdoor dealings.”

He warned that the awarding of such a sensitive national assignment to a controversial firm is more than poor judgment—it is a betrayal of public trust and a risk to national security.

“This isn’t just about delays and queues,” he said. “This is about whether this government can be trusted to manage critical national systems, or whether its only interest is in self-enrichment through shady deals.”

Chaponda called for the immediate suspension of the contract with Madras and the launch of a new, open tender involving globally respected firms with clean reputations. He said the country deserves answers and action—not excuses and cover-ups.

As thousands of Malawians continue to suffer the consequences—missing travel, losing job opportunities abroad, and enduring endless waiting—Chaponda warned that the silence and denial from government officials will only fuel public anger and disillusionment.

“Government must stop gambling with the lives and dignity of Malawians,” he said. “The passport crisis is not a misstep—it’s a symptom of systemic failure and political arrogance.”

