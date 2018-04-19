Minister Mhango assures construction works on Chiweta- Mlowe Road to commence soon

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango has assured people in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwamlowe in Rumphi that plans are at advanced stage for the commencement of the construction of the Chiweta-Mlowe Road.

He gave the assurance Wednesday when he addressed a meeting at Mlowe Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwamlowe in Rumphi.

Mhango who is also Member of Parliament for Rumphi North Constituency said most of the preparatory works for the projects have been completed and that construction works would commence soon.

“Government is committed to bring the basic social amenities closer to the rural masses by providing good road networks for easy transport and communication,” he explained.

Mhango said once completed, the road would facilitated development in the area besides reducing urban migration as communities will easily access social services within their own neighborhood.

TA Mwamlowe pointed out that poor road network hinder communities especially expectant mothers from accessing health services at referral hospitals.

He said the Chiweta-Mlowe Road which is about 15 kilometres is vital to the development of the area as it connects to Tcharo where most people rely on fishing as their source of livelihood.

“We do not have a public health facility. We only have a health facility which belongs to Christian Health Association of Malawi and most of the people cannot afford to access services at this facility,” TA Mwamlowe added.

He said communities at Tcharo are denied access to information as the area has no mobile network.

In response, the Transport Minister said government has already engaged mobile service providers, Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) and Airtel Malawi to consider installing a tower to service the area

