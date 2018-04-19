Mutharika tells Commonwealth Business Forum that Malawi guarantees security for investors

Malawian President Peter Mutharika joined African leaders currently participating in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London at Commonwealth Business Forum on Wednesday at Guild Hall in London, United Kingdom where they singled out security as vital to investment in the African continent.

In his contribution, Mutharika told the delegates that security is of paramount importance to any kind of investment that can be made in Africa and Malawi in particular, assuring potential investors of maximum security in the country.

“You will be safe and secure at your work place, at home and in between,” assured the Malawi Head of State.

On the market opportunity for manufactured products, Mutharika differed with those who view the country as too small for investment, saying the country has both, great opportunities for market investment and maximum security.

He further informed delegates that Malawi has constructed 15 community colleges and is continuing with the program. From these colleges, the Malawi leader said some youth individuals have already graduated and are fending for themselves from the skills they have attained.

Mutharika pointed out that the Commonwealth Business Forum provided a platform to promote trade, investment and the exchange of skills and knowledge between the 53 member States of the intergovernmental organisation.

Other African leaders who spoke at the forum include South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta and African Union (AU) Chairperson who is also Ruandan President, Paul Kagame, just to mention a few.

In his address, South African President Cyril Rhamaphosa explained that the Commonwealth had to focus greater attention on the development of human capital.

“Just as the machine becomes ever more capable of performing tasks that only humans could previously undertake, there is an ever greater need for people to expand their knowledge and acquire new skills.”

Owing to this, Ramaphosa averred that the Commonwealth should assist these countries in redesigning education systems to ensure equitable access to quality education that prepares young people for the new economy.

Ramaphosa further enthused that Africa achieved a milestone last month, when the continent’s leaders met in Kigali, Rwanda, under the auspices of the African Union to agree on the establishment of an African Continental Free Trade Area.

The establishment of the free trade area in Africa would enable the transfer of goods, services, skills and technology, and access to a market of more than a billion people.

However, the creation of a free trade area alone it is not enough, the President warned.

“It needs to be accompanied by the development of the infrastructure that is going to carry these goods and generate the power that is going to enable their production. It needs to be accompanied by investments in universities, schools, hospitals and clinics, communication technology and water reticulation.”

The Business Forum was opened by UK Prime Minister Theresa May followed by welcome remarks from Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Charles Bowman, Lord Mayor of the City of London; Rt. Hon Liam Fox, Minister for International Trade; and Lord Marland, Chairman Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :