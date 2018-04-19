Ma Blacks to release single from Kuimba 11 album

Malawi’s celebrated reggae power house the Black Missionaries, populary known as Ma Blacks will on Friday release four singles from their yet to be released Kuimba 11 album.

The four songs, Zofuna Ntima Wanga, Umboni, Special lover and M’busa will not only hit the airwaves but also be available on different online platforms for downloading.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Ma Blacks Band Leader Anjiru Fumulani said the release of the songs means the long waiting for the album is over.

“We are almost done with the album. We decided to release these four songs to enable our fans have a feel of what is coming,” said cool speaking Fumulani.

Produced by Amos Mulolowa at Active A studios in Ndirande, Fumulani said they moulded their messages with a focus on peace, love and harmony.

“It’s all about giving hope and humanity to the mankind,” he said.

In this project, Fumulani disclosed that they are working with the country’s mother of entertainment, Entertainers Promotions on other things.

Actually, said Fumulani, they are sponsoring some of the things.

Entertainers Promotions Managing Director Tonderai Jai Banda said there coming in is aimed at changing the promotion and marketing part if the album.

“We have to change the way people look at The Black Missionaries and hit the markets which they never reached before,” he said.

The date of the album’s release will be announced in due course.

