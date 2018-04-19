Bushiri shakes Kenya’s faith: Prophet leads thousands to Christ at a 3-day crusade in Nairobi

Renowned preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has shook the faith of Kenya with his powerful sermons, turning thousands to Christ.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader jetted in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday for a three-day Prophetic Crusade which is part of his ongoing Global Prophetic Tour.

The tour is Prophet Bushiri way of fulfilling his 2018 goal of winning 2 million souls to Jesus Christ.

The 3-Day Nairobi, which winds up today, is already being touted a great success by so many people owed to the scale of people who did not just turn up but also gave their lives to Jesus Christ.

In the past two days of the crusade, Prophet Bushiri has been demonstrating the power of God through powerful teachings and also being used by Jesus Christ to heal, deliver and perform miracles.

His visit to Kenya, he said, was a revelation from God. Prophet Bushiri said God told him to visit the East African nation and preach the message of hope and reconciliation to the people.

Throughout the sermons, the Prophet has been steadfast in calling on Kenyans to unite for their sake of the body of Christ which suffers in times of differences.

From Kenya, the Prophet will proceed to India before continuing his tour with Australia

